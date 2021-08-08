Shelter in place ordered at Orange & Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium due to inclement weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns' Orange & Brown practice scheduled at FirstEnergy Stadium is delayed and a shelter in place order has been issued by the team due to inclement weather.

Fans have been instructed to take shelter inside the stadium with heavy rain and lightning moving into the area.

News 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade said that the weather conditions are expected to last around 30 to 45 minutes.

Heavy showers & some rumbles of thunder developing now over Westlake, North Olmsted and Berea. Brief heavy rain and a little lightning may impact your outdoor plans over next 30-45 minutes. This will also push over downtown Cleveland soon. #ohwx #GMCle #weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/g2x3oxo3CV — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) August 8, 2021

The practice at FirstEnergy Stadium was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

