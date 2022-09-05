Browns waive 2 players after recent signings

BEREA, Ohio — It may be a holiday but the Browns are still hard at work, making roster moves ahead of Monday's practice session. The team waived guard Drew Forbes and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk after signing two players to the active 53-man roster.

The team had been working to sign tight end Jesse James and offensive lineman Joe Haeg, finalizing the deal and making it official Monday before practice.

Because the Browns signed Haeg and James to the 53-man roster, the team needed to make two corresponding moves to make room. Forbes and Kunaszyk were then waived.

Forbes was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, In 2021, Forbes was sidelined for the season with a knee injury, placed on the injured reserve list in training camp.

Kunaszyk joined the Browns roster in the beginning of August and worked with the team through the remainder of training camp and into the preseason.

RELATED: Browns signing OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.