Browns waive WR Davion Davis after serving 2-game suspension

CLEVELAND — Davion Davis, the wide receiver who made a name for himself during Browns training camp this summer, has been waived, the team announced Monday.

Davis had just completed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota on Oct. 26, 2019, when he was recorded speeding and had alcohol in his system. At the time, he was a rookie on the Vikings' active roster.

Davis originally pleaded not guilty to careless driving and two charges of driving while intoxicated, but later changed his plea for the careless driving charge to guilty. His two charges for driving while intoxicated was dismissed in December when he pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The league handed down the suspension after Davis' case was resolved in December 2020, which was originally a three-game suspension. After Davis appealed it, and because his case predated the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league came back with the two-game suspension. With COVID-19 shutting down courts in Minnesota and Davis' case not being deemed a priority, the case remained open for some time, causing the delay in the discipline.

Because Davis was not on an NFL roster at the time of the resolution of the case, no announcement of the punishment was made. Davis signed with the Browns on July 31 and the NFL announced the discipline 25 days later.

Since Davis was on the Reserve/Suspended list, he did not count against the 53-man roster limit until Monday when he came off the list.

Davis will now go through waivers and could garner interest from multiple teams after having an impressive training camp with Cleveland.

In addition to waiving Davis, the Browns also released tackle Jordan Steckler from the practice squad Monday.

Steckler, a first-year player who originally signed with the Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois, was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

With open spots on the roster, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall and guard Tristen Hoge to the practice squad.

Forristall, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound undrafted rookie from Alabama, spent the first week of the 2021 season on the Titans practice squad. With the Crimson Tide, Forristall played in 54 games between 2016 and 2020, recording 44 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

Hoge is a 6-foot-5, 306-pound undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young who originally signed with the Jets. Hoge began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, playing in six games before transferring to Brigham Young in 2017, playing in 26 games with the Cougars.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

