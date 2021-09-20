Watch
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry 'week-to-week' with MCL sprain

Ed Zurga/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
Jarvis Landry
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:32:29-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may not have one of their most proven leaders on the field for the next few weeks as Jarvis Landry deals with a knee injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that the MRI results showed Landry has an MCL sprain and is considered "week-to-week."

Stefanski said they'll continue to evaluate the situation to determine if Landry will need to be placed on the Reserved/Injured list if his injury will sideline him for more than three weeks.

During the opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield found Landry for nine yards, but after the play, Landry limped off the field. After being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, Landry went back to the locker room with trainers. The team announced he was questionable to return with a knee injury and in the third quarter officially ruled him out for the remainder.

While Landry is sidelined, Stefanski said he expects him to continue to be a leader of his teammate.

Meanwhile, the Browns will rely on Rashard Higgins, Donovan-Peoples Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton in the return room, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., should he be cleared to return.

"Whoever's available to you, you have to move the ball no matter what," Stefanski said.

But Landry apparently is already preparing for his return to the field.

The Browns are also managing the injuries of linebacker Sione Takitaki, who sustained a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who is still dealing with a triceps injury.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Browns WR Jarvis Landry ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury

