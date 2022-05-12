Browns will face the Jets in 2022 Home Opener at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets in their 2022 Home Opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Home Opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Week 2 | 9/18 · Back in front of the best fans in the league!



Grab tickets to the home opener NOW! » https://t.co/ZIpDJ7sJqa



📺: '22 Schedule Release | 8 p.m. on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/PqgW1YB793 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2022

Their first regular season game, which is away, will be against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Before Thursday, the Browns already knew they would face the Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers and their AFC North rivals at home.

The NFL will release the Browns full 2022 schedule at 8 p.m.

