Browns will not receive pick from trade with Commanders involving K Cade York

BEREA, Ohio — Just before the NFL's deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players, the Browns found trade value in a would-be roster cut, trading kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the conditions of the trade were not met, and the Browns will no longer receive a draft pick from Washington.

York played in just one game before his release, going 0-for-2 in his field goal attempts in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. York missed a 47-yard kick and a 56-yard kick, both wide right.

On Monday, the Commanders released York from their roster. The conditions of the trade for York stated that the kicker had to be on Washington's roster for two games.

York now will look to land with a new team and the Browns will move forward without the seventh-round pick from Washington.

RELATED: Browns trading K Cade York to Washington Commanders