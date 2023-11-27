Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves field after taking hit in game against Broncos

DENVER — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper left the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after taking a hard hit to the midsection.

Cooper went up for a catch and was hit in the rib area by Broncos safety P.J. Locke, which left Cooper on the ground and in pain.

Trainers came out to the field and walked Cooper into the medical tent for evaluation, later walking him back to the locker room for more testing.

The wide receiver had reached a career milestone earlier in the game, surpassing 9,000 receiving yards in the game.

Cooper's injury wasn't the first. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury after taking a bit hit that left his mouth bloody. P.J. Walker took over at quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out. That is an injury that has the potential to linger and require the Browns to once again address their quarterback situation.

Meanwhile, defensive end Myles Garrett was playing through a wrist injury that sidelined him for several plays. He was never given an injury designation but did leave for rest on the sideline at points on Sunday.