Browns WR and return specialist Jakeem Grant feared to have suffered broken patella

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After working for a year to recover from a torn Achilles suffered in last season's training camp, Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant had an unfortunate setback as he was carted off the field Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs—and is feared to have suffered a broken kneecap, a league source confirmed.

In the first play of the game, with Grant set to return the opening kickoff from the Chiefs, he stayed down on the field after being tackled, within in clear pain.

As trainers rushed onto the field, Grant was clearly frustrated, grabbing at his leg.

A short time later, trainers had placed Grant in an air cast and brought out a cart to help him off the field.

Grant had been eager to get back on the field after not being able to play a snap for the Browns in his first year with the team due to the ankle injury he suffered in camp. This year, Grant said he felt great and was seeing all of the hard work pay off through his production in practice.

Before the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said they didn't need to see Grant in the game to make their decision on his spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's cutdown, but were looking forward to getting him out there anyway.

"Jakeem will get return kicks and punts in this game, so we’ll get some live reps of him doing that," Stefanski said.

Grant was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, where the fear became a broken patella or kneecap.

Grant will have MRIs done on Sunday to further evaluate the injury and determine the severity.

"Obviously very disappointed for him, a kid that works so, so hard," Stefanski said. "That's tough on that first play to see that and I know his teammates are feeling for him right now."

