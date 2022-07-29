Browns WR Anthony Schwartz being evaluated after sustaining knee injury at practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns started training camp on Wednesday with several players out on injured lists, and on Thursday they may have added one more to the mix after wide receiver Anthony Schwartz left practice with a knee injury.

Schwartz left the fields in Berea about halfway through practice after having gone through positional and individual drills. A trainer worked on his leg before he headed inside for further evaluation and did not return.

The Browns said that Schwartz will be further evaluated.

Entering the first day of training camp, the Browns had placed rookie wide receiver David Bell on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a foot injury, as well as placed cornerback Denzel Ward with an injured foot and tackle Jack Conklin with an injured knee. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day was placed on the active/non-football injury list for an injured back and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on the list for an injured groin.

Camryn Justice

On Thursday, Bell, Ward, Day, Conklin and Walker all worked to the side as they rehab their injuries. Aside from Conklin, all the Browns' injuries aren't believed to be serious enough to impact them long-term. Conklin, who is rehabbing after surgery last season to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee, is working hard to be ready for Week 1.

"I know that’s a brutal injury and from all the things I've heard and seen he’s worked his tail off to get back. I know he pushes himself in the weight room and in the rehab room and I know he took a couple little trips but most the time I think he’s been in Berea and he’s been trying to put in the time to get ready," said linemate Joel Bitonio. "I know he’s shooting for Week 1 and trying to be ready to go and help the team."

In the meantime, the Browns will hope Schwartz's injury isn't too severe and he can return to football activities sooner rather than later.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

