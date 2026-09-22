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Browns WR Denzel Boston nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for performance in Week 2

Denzel Boston
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Denzel Boston
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CLEVELAND — After a standout performance in the Week 2 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has gotten some special recognition from the league and is now up for the NFL Rookie of the Week Award.

Boston was nominated for the weekly award, given to first-year players who excel in a game.

On Sunday against the Buccaneers, Boston recorded five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Boston has started his young NFL career finding the end zone in each of the first two starts, a feat only accomplished by two other Browns rookies in franchise history.

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Boston is up for the award against Broncos running back Jonah Coleman, Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter and Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses. Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Trotter led Tampa Bay with 13 tackles and Masses had five tackles with two interceptions.

The NFL Rookie of the Week Award has moved to a social media-based vote, with polls to be posted on the NFL's X, formerly known as Twitter, account, as well as the NFL's Instagram account.

Voting will run through 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and the winner will be announced that day.

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