Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

BEREA, Ohio — For the first time since 2015, the Browns had a punt return for a touchdown, courtesy of Donovan Peoples-Jones—who has been rewarded for the feat with an accolade from the NFL.

On Wednesday, Peoples-Jones was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Dec. 1-5.

Peoples-Jones broke through contact on the 76-yard punt return, stumbling as he made his way through gunners, and took off at 20 mph as he regained footing and broke free to find the end zone.

WATCH: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones scores on impressive 76-yard punt return against Texans

The return for a touchdown was the Browns' first since Sept. 20, 2015, and just the second punt return for a touchdown this season across the league.

While the feat was something Peoples-Jones is certainly proud of, he gives credit to his teammates first.

"I was happy I didn't trip, but I was more impressed with my teammates and the blocking that they did. Nobody gave up after I made a couple guys miss. Everybody stuck to their mans, and there was never any flinching from them, and it really impressed me that nobody gave up," Peoples-Jones said. "The coaching plan, the goal of that return was to do what we did. And like I said, my blockers—I can’t thank them enough I really can’t because they made that play.”

As for the award, Peoples-Jones took the humble, short answered response.

"I feel good. It's a great feeling. Great accomplishment," Peoples-Jones said.

Peoples-Jones joins kicker Cade York to win the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season. York earned the award in Week 1.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.