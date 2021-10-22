Watch
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones questionable to play with groin injury

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones warms-up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
DPJ
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:38:06-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones may not play Thursday against the Denver Broncos after being ruled as questionable just before kickoff.

Peoples-Jones was listed as questionable with a groin injury, which likely occurred during pregame warmups.

He was not listed on the injury report and was not an inactive player announced before the game.

The Browns have wide receiver Jarvis Landry making his return to the field after being sidelined since Week 2 with an MCL sprain and Odell Beckham Jr, active, playing through a shoulder injury.

RELATED: Browns announce inactives for Thursday Night Football game against Broncos

