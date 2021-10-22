Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones questionable to play with groin injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones may not play Thursday against the Denver Broncos after being ruled as questionable just before kickoff.

Peoples-Jones was listed as questionable with a groin injury, which likely occurred during pregame warmups.

He was not listed on the injury report and was not an inactive player announced before the game.

The Browns have wide receiver Jarvis Landry making his return to the field after being sidelined since Week 2 with an MCL sprain and Odell Beckham Jr, active, playing through a shoulder injury.

RELATED: Browns announce inactives for Thursday Night Football game against Broncos

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.