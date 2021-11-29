Browns WR Rashard Higgins surprise inactive for Sunday Night Football game against Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens under prime time lights and while they'll have two of their key offensive players back from injury, they'll also head into the game without one of the Browns fan favorites.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins was listed as an inactive for Sunday night's game. He was not on the injury report headed into the matchup. Sources confirmed Higgins was a healthy scratch Sunday night.

This season, Higgins has been targeted 31 times and has notched 15 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game against the Ravens:

WR Anthony Schwartz

FB Andy Janovich

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

T James Hudson III

WR Rashard Higgins

DT Tommy Togiai

Troy Hill and Donovan Peoples-Jones were both listed on the injury report as questionable to play, but as the team hoped, both were cleared for Sunday night's game. Hill is returning from a neck sprain sustained in the game against the New England Patriots that saw him admitted to a hospital for further evaluation. Peoples-Jones has been working through a groin injury he re-aggravated at practice ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions.

Schwartz was ruled out on Friday as he remains in concussion protocol. He sustained the concussion against the Patriots and has been sidelined since.

Janovich, like Higgins, is a surprise inactive headed into Sunday's game.

Running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin return to game action Sunday after being activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday. Hunt missed five games with a calf injury and Conklin missed three games with an elbow injury.

Also returning to game action is defensive end Takk McKinley, who missed the past two games with a groin injury.

Myles Garrett will serve as the Game Captain Sunday.

The Ravens had a lengthy injury report heading into Sunday night's game.

Cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry and Tavon Young, tight end Nick Boyle, wide receiver Marquise Brown, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, fullback Patrick Ricard and nose tackle Brandon Williams were all listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and safety Ar'Darius Washington were all ruled out on Friday.

Here is the full list of Ravens inactives:



CB Jimmy Smith

CB Chris Westry

T Cedric Ogbuehi

WR Miles Boykin

TE Josh Oliver

DE Calais Campbell

