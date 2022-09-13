CB Thomas Graham Jr. signed to the Cleveland Browns from the Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday the Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. from the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Herb Miller was waived to make this move possible.

Graham Jr. was a sixth-round draft pick for the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a part of their practice squad. In the four games he has played for the Bears, he totaled 13 tackles with four pass deflections.

Graham Jr. calls Rancho Cucamonga, CA home and will wear number 31.

The Browns have also signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to their practice squad. Rogers signed to the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Most recently, he spent training camp with the Houston Texans.

Rogers calls Huntsville, AL home.

