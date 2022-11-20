Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury

DETROIT — Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

The injury happened early in the first quarter. Pocic stepped into the role as a starter after two other centers were injured earlier this season and has been a staple of the offensive line, playing at an elite level all year.

RELATED: Browns lose second center in a week to knee injury

Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in August and Nick Harris suffered a knee injury during the second play of the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped into the position as a third string option. Froholdt has been moved around the line throughout the season, filling in for injured starters.

