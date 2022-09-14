Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — The NFL announced on Wednesday that Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the first week of the season.

In his NFL debut, York hit all four of his field goal attempts and two extra points.

York helped guarantee the Browns a victory after hitting a 58-yard game-winning field goal.

This was the first time since 2004 that the Browns won their season opener.

York’s 14 total points tied for the lead among all NFL players in Week 1, while his 58-yard field goal was tied for the second-longest field goal in Browns history.

He is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win the award week one and the first Browns player to win the award since punter Jamie Gillan since week two in 2019.

