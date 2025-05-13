Cleveland Browns, NFL Commissioner Goodell meet with Gov. DeWine, lawmakers over Brook Park stadium plans

News 5 has confirmed that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in Columbus on Tuesday.

The Browns are asking the state to issue $600 million in bonds to help pay for a new enclosed stadium in Brook Park. That's money the state would pay back, with interest, over 25 years, using tax revenues from a planned 176-acre, mixed-use stadium district near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The Ohio House included the bond proposal in its version of the next state operating budget, which is being considered by the Ohio Senate. Lawmakers have to pass a budget and send it to DeWine for his signature by the end of June.

In response to inquires from News 5, the parties didn't get into the details of their private discussions. The governor's office confirmed that a meeting took place.

Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, released the following statement:

“We appreciate Commissioner Goodell joining us in Columbus to meet with Governor DeWine and other state leaders, and him conveying his respect for the State's strong leadership and the extraordinary time spent creating a productive construct for a public-private partnership that would result in Ohio's first enclosed stadium. We are grateful for his support for a new enclosed Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park, as he understands the transformative impact such a project can have on Northeast Ohio and knows Browns fans deserve the same world-class fan experience that has become the standard across the NFL.”

The NFL also released its own statement:

"Governor DeWine and the General Assembly have demonstrated tremendous leadership by working with the Browns on a plan for Ohio’s first-enclosed stadium and we appreciated today’s productive conversations. A new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park could have an extraordinary impact on all of Northeast Ohio, including downtown Cleveland, as it would attract significant events year-round. Stadiums as anchors to mixed-use developments have become prevalent throughout the country and generate significant economic impact to local communities. We look forward to working with the Browns to bring the Brook Park project to fruition."