Cleveland Browns open Care Closet to provide supplies to students

The Cleveland Browns are making sure local students have what they need in order to show up and be ready to learn every day at school.

On Monday, the team opened a new Care Closet at the Intergenerational School in Cleveland. The goal is to ensure students have the necessary hygiene supplies and school supplies.

Browns linebacker Winston Reid and mascot Chomps were at the school along with students picked for their good attendance, which is a goal of the Browns' initiative.

University Hospitals donated the supplies for the Care Closet, which is a part of the Browns' Stay in the Game Initiative aimed at improving school attendance.