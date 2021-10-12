Watch
Cleveland Browns place Chris Hubbard, Andy Janovich and M.J. Stewart on Injured/Reserve list

Stacy Bengs/AP
Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich (31) celebrates with teammate tight end David Njoku (85) after Janovich scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Browns Vikings Football
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:54:51-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have placed three players on the injured reserve list and signed two players to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Browns have placed Chris Hubbard (triceps), fullback Andy Janovich(hamstring) and safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on the injured reserve list.

The team signed defensive end Joe Jackson and fullback Johnny Stanton IV to the active roster.

Jackson is in his third NFL season from Miami, Florida. He was initially drafted in the fifth round by Dallas in 2019. He first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020 and has appeared in all five games this season, recording four tackles with one sack. He wears No. 91.

Stanton, who is in his second season with the NFL, was originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears’ practice squad this season.

The team has activated CB Tim Harris from practice squad/COVID-19 and signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Taylor has appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad.

Hubbard has appeared in one game as a reserve this season.

