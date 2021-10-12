Cleveland Browns place Chris Hubbard, Andy Janovich and M.J. Stewart on Injured/Reserve list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have placed three players on the injured reserve list and signed two players to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Browns have placed Chris Hubbard (triceps), fullback Andy Janovich(hamstring) and safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on the injured reserve list.

The team signed defensive end Joe Jackson and fullback Johnny Stanton IV to the active roster.

Jackson is in his third NFL season from Miami, Florida. He was initially drafted in the fifth round by Dallas in 2019. He first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020 and has appeared in all five games this season, recording four tackles with one sack. He wears No. 91.

Stanton, who is in his second season with the NFL, was originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears’ practice squad this season.

The team has activated CB Tim Harris from practice squad/COVID-19 and signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Taylor has appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club’s practice squad.

Hubbard has appeared in one game as a reserve this season.

RELATED: Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.