Cleveland Browns release kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt after drafting Louisiana State’s Cade York on Saturday.

McLaughlin came to the Browns in May 2021 after being waived by the Jets.

He served as the Browns primary kicker last season, converting 15-of-21 field-goal attempts and 36-of-37 extra-point attempts. His 57-yard kick in Week 3 against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium was the third-longest kick in franchise history.

Blewitt appeared in two games with Washington in 2021, before joining the Browns’ practice squad in Week 17. He appeared in 16 games last season and connected on 15 of 21 field-goal attempts.

