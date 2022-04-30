Watch
Cleveland Browns select C Dawson Deaton from Texas Tech in 2022 NFL Draft

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (73) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 18:35:42-04

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected C Dawson Deaton as the 246th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his last two seasons, he was a second-team all-conference pick, starting 11 games last year and 10 games in 2020. In 2019, he garnered an honorable mention All-Big 12 notice.

After addressing the defensive line, kicker and wide receiver positions over the three-day roster build, the Browns moved their focus to add another
body along the offensive line.

The Browns lost veteran center JC Tretter this offseason, and were quick to bring in more talent by signing five-year veteran Ethan Pocic, who also played guard with the Seahawks in addition to center.

Deaton joins Pocic and Nick Harris on the roster at center.

Pick Recap:

    • 2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans
    • 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson
    • 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright
    • 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell
    • 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey
    • 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings
    • 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York
    • 5th Round (No. 156)  RB Jerome Ford
    • 6th Round (No. 202) — WR Mike Woods
    • 7th Round (No. 223) — DE Isaiah Thomas
    • 7th Round (No. 246) — C Dawson Deaton

    Trades

    • CB Troy Hill heading to LA Rams

    Overall, the Browns added nine rookies to the roster in this year's draft and will now turn their focus to the undrafted free agents.

