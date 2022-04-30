Cleveland Browns select C Dawson Deaton from Texas Tech in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected C Dawson Deaton as the 246th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his last two seasons, he was a second-team all-conference pick, starting 11 games last year and 10 games in 2020. In 2019, he garnered an honorable mention All-Big 12 notice.

After addressing the defensive line, kicker and wide receiver positions over the three-day roster build, the Browns moved their focus to add another

body along the offensive line.

The Browns lost veteran center JC Tretter this offseason, and were quick to bring in more talent by signing five-year veteran Ethan Pocic, who also played guard with the Seahawks in addition to center.

Deaton joins Pocic and Nick Harris on the roster at center.

2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans

—Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

— DT Perrion Winfrey 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings

— Traded down to Vikings 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York

— Kicker Cade York 5th Round (No. 156) — RB Jerome Ford

— RB Jerome Ford 6th Round (No. 202) — WR Mike Woods

— WR Mike Woods 7th Round (No. 223) — DE Isaiah Thomas

— DE Isaiah Thomas 7th Round (No. 246) — C Dawson Deaton

CB Troy Hill heading to LA Rams

Overall, the Browns added nine rookies to the roster in this year's draft and will now turn their focus to the undrafted free agents.

