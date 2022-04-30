Cleveland Browns select WR Mike Woods from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected wide receiver Mike Woods from Oklahoma with the 202nd pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2018, Woods went from Texas to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks after high school. In 2020 he started all 10 games of the season and then transferred to Oklahoma. In 2021, he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection even though he missed two games due to being injured. He had eight starts and scored two touchdowns in 10 games.

The Browns first addressed their needs at receiver on Friday, drafting David Bell out of Purdue with the No. 99 overall pick. With Woods now on the roster, the room consists of Bell, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Jakeem Grant Sr. and Javon Wims.

Woods is the second Sooner selected by the Browns in this year's draft, joining defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Cleveland's rookie squad.

Pick Recap:



2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans

—Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

— DT Perrion Winfrey 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings

— Traded down to Vikings 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York

— Kicker Cade York 5th Round (No. 156) — RB Jerome Ford

— RB Jerome Ford 6th Round (No. 202) — WR Mike Woods

— WR Mike Woods 7th Round (No. 223) — TBD — Via Detroit Lions

— TBD — Via Detroit Lions 7th Round (No. 246) — TBD — Via Buffalo Bills

Trades



CB Troy Hill heading to LA Rams

