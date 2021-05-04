Cleveland Browns sign 9-year veteran DT Damion Square

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Damion Square, a nine-year NFL veteran who has spent most of his career with the Chargers.

The veteran gives the Browns more depth and experience to their defense.

During this last seven seasons with the Chargers, he appeared in 81 games, starting in 24. He hasn’t missed a single game in each of the past four seasons.

Square, a former undrafted free agent out of Alabama, started his career in 2013 with the Eagles and appeared in 10 games as a rookie.

For his career, Square has 120 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Square joins a group of defensive tackles that has grown by four over the past few days and looks different than last year.

The Browns signed Malik Jackson in March, re-signed Sheldon Day, added Ohio State’s Tommy Togiai in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson and signed free agent Malik McDowell on Monday.

