Cleveland Browns sign S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins

The Cleveland Browns have signed safety Nate Meadors and running back Jordan Wilkins, the team announced Sunday.

Meadors is no stranger to the Browns. The San Bernardino native spent time with the team from 2021 to 2022. He also spent time with the Vikings, Jaguars, Eagles, Giants and Titans from 2019 to 2022.

In the three games he has played in, he has had three tackles. He will wear no. 30.

Wilkins was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts and has played 54 regular season games. He has compiled 208 carries for 1,009 yards, four touchdowns, 35 receptions for 233 yards and four kickoff returns for 42 yards while with the Colts.

The Cordova, Tennessee native will wear the no. 20.

The team also placed LB Jacob Phillips on reserve/injured for a pectoral injury and waived S Bubba Bolden with an injury designation for a hamstring injury.

RELATED: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to miss season with torn pec sustained in preseason game against Commanders

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.