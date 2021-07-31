Cleveland Browns sign WR Davion Davis

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that the team has signed wide receiver Davion Davis.

Davis, 24, was a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings waived him in August 2020.

Signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019, Davis spent most of his time on the team's practice squad.

Davis participated in the Browns mandatory minicamp in June as a tryout player.

The Browns had a roster spot to fill after wide receiver Derrick Willies was placed on the Reserve/Retired list Friday.

