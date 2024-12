The Cleveland Browns are signing kicker Andre Szmyt to the practice squad, a league source confirmed Monday.

Szmyt comes from the United Football League's St. Louis Battlehawks.

He was previously signed by the Chicago Bears after playing for Syracuse University from 2017 to 2022.