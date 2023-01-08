Denzel Ward active for final game of season against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns are entering their final game of the season, taking on rival Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, but they're doing so with some guys sidelined from the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was listed as questionable to play Sunday after missing the week of practice with a shoulder injury he sustained during the game against the Washington Commanders. Ward was cleared to play before kickoff.

Here are the Browns inactive players:



QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Jack Conklin

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Conklin had been ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury sustained in the Commanders game that kept him out of practice all week and Thomas had missed two days with a foot injury that saw the Browns rule him out on Friday as well. Clowney was downgraded to out on Saturday after being dismissed from practice Friday following controversial comments made during an interview.

For the Steelers, safety Tre Norwood was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Friday. Linebacker Myles Jack was listed as questionable with a groin injury and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but both were cleared to play before kickoff.

Here are the Steelers inactives:



QB Mason Rudolph

DB Tre Norwood

LB Malik Reed

G Kendrick Green

LB Tae Crowder

DT Jonathan Marshall



