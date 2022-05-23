Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down in HBO interview Tuesday, May 24

Several of Deshaun Watson’s accusers will sit down for their first national TV interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel to discuss the allegations, according to a statement from HBO.

Several women will detail to Soledad O’Brien the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson, who sat out the 2020 season after demanding a trade, chose Cleveland to restart his career over several other teams after initially telling the Browns he wasn’t interested in playing for them.

HBO confirmed to News 5's media partner Akron Beacon Journal that two of Watson's accusers will appear on the episode.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits, gave more details to ABJ on what the public can expect from the interview.

"HBO approached us and asked if our clients would be willing to speak on the record for the Real Sports program," Buzbee said in the statement sent to the Beacon Journal. "As was the case with speaking with law enforcement and the NFL, we left the decision whether to speak publicly up to the clients themselves. Two chose to do so. These women are the most brave and courageous I’ve ever met. This firm is extremely proud to represent them."

NFL officials confirmed last week they would meet with Watson as their investigation continues into the 22 lawsuits filed against him. The 22 women have accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. Watson has denied all wrongdoing.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him for criminal charges.

The initial announcement from HBO reads as follows: "Several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct sit down for their first ever national TV interview. In the report, they detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."

The episode will air Tuesday, May 24, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The series debuts on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

