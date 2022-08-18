Deshaun Watson maintains innocence in first interview after reaching 11-game suspension settlement with NFL

BEREA, Ohio — Shortly after the announcement that Deshaun Watson and the NFL had come to an 11-game, $5 million settlement, the quarterback maintained his innocence during a media briefing and said he’s focused on moving forward as a person and as a Cleveland Brown.

Watch Watson speak to reporters during a news conference in Berea Thursday afternoon.

Deshaun Watson speaks after reaching settlement with NFL

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry also spoke during the news conference, discussing the empathy they have for the women involved as well as plans to fund programs directly addressing some of the misconduct of which Watson has been accused. Watch their interviews with the news media in the two videos below.

Part 1: Browns ownership and management discuss Watson suspension

Dee and Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Barry discuss Watson settlement, Part 1

Part 2: Browns ownership and management discuss Watson suspension

Dee and Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Barry discuss Watson settlement, Part 2

