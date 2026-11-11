Deshaun Watson returns to starting QB role for game against Texans

BEREA, Ohio — A few days after head coach Todd Monken said that he wasn't ready to announce his starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, wanting to meet with his offensive staff more thoroughly first, that decision has been made, and it's Deshaun Watson who will get the start, league sources confirmed to News 5.

The decision was announced by the team a short time later.

The Browns came up just short of an overtime win against the New Orleans Saints, prompting questions about whether Shedeur Sanders would be in consideration to remain in the starting position or if Watson, who was cleared from concussion protocol, would return to QB1.

When asked on Monday, Monken said he wasn't ready to say at that time.

"I really haven't thought through it other than getting through this morning's tape. I just got done meeting with the guys; they'll flush the game and then we'll have a chance to meet offensively more extensively a little bit later today. We went through the tape, immediately had to break, go with personnel, then the team comes in and we haven't had a chance to circle back as an offensive staff," Monken said.

Watson was sidelined for last week's game against the Saints after he took a hit the week prior against the Steelers and missed a few plays while he was evaluated. He was cleared initially, returned to the field, and finished the game; but the next evening, he reported concussion symptoms and was placed in the NFL concussion protocol.

With Watson missing two days of practice and being limited on the third day, the Browns named Sanders their starting quarterback for the Saints game with Watson questionable and still waiting to be cleared. On Saturday, Watson cleared protocol, but he was still inactive on Sunday as a precaution and with the other quarterbacks in the room having had the week of work preparing for the Saints.

Sanders, who made his first start of the season, had a slow start against the Saints but put together two game-tying drives in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime, and then led the offense into position to win in overtime before a failed two-point conversion attempt. Sanders threw 19-for-31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

There were also questions after that game about whether the Browns would move one of their quarterbacks by Tuesday's trade deadline, with four active on the roster—Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. But the Browns kept their team intact as the trade deadline came and passed.

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With all quarterbacks remaining on the roster and Watson cleared from concussion protocol, the Browns are reverting back to their previous depth chart, with Watson starting and Sanders back in the QB2 role.

The Browns hold their first practice of the week Wednesday afternoon, preparing for the Texans, Watson's former team, who come to town for the Week 10 matchup that will then lead the Browns into their bye week.