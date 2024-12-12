DeWine to meet with Bibb about lakefront as Browns move looms

CLEVELAND — Before leaving Columbus to come to Cleveland on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine was asked by reporters if the state will get involved in the Browns' proposed move from Downtown to Brook Park. The governor did not voice open support for a move, but unlike some local leaders, he expressed no opposition.

DeWine nodded at the opportunity for Cleveland to develop its lakefront and said he will be meeting with Mayor Justin Bibb on Friday to talk about those plans.

"I'm trying to get a good sense of where the mayor is going, not just in regard to the Browns, but in regard to lakefront development,” DeWine said. “I think one of the things that we have woken up to in this state over the last few years is, ‘Hey, we have a great waterfront.’ Let's make sure that we utilize that for the benefit of the public and benefit for cities."

He added: “I’m in a fact-gathering process."

When asked if he thought the Browns will ultimately leave Cleveland, he refused to answer but again mentioned waterfront development.

“What I want to do is try to understand everything that's going on in regard to big, big issues, including what people are trying to accomplish,” DeWine said. “Look at what the Rocket Mortgage folks are doing along the river, which is, frankly, quite exciting.”

The Browns have been on a PR kick in support of a domed stadium in Brook Park.

Last week, the team released an economic impact study that claims a new domed stadium and surrounding development in Brook Park will bring up to 1.5 million more visitors here a year, attracting major concerts that are passing us by and pumping $1.2 billion into Cuyahoga County’s economy.

The City of Cleveland’s economic impact statement paints a picture that’s far less rosy. The findings echo what city officials have been saying – that a Browns move will hurt a fragile Downtown, where fans spend money on transit, hotel rooms, bar tabs and restaurant bills.

Earlier this week, the Browns announced they have chosen a developer and released new images of an imagined Brook Park stadium district. The team has tapped Texas-based Lincoln Property Company to tackle the mixed-use portion of the 176-acre project off Snow Road on a former automotive plant site near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The Browns haven’t released details of their financing plan – in part because it’s still a work in progress.

The Haslams say a new stadium “will not use existing taxpayer-funded streams that would divert resources from other more pressing needs.”

They’re talking, instead, about borrowing against future tax revenues created by the project. That could include admissions taxes, income taxes, parking taxes, hotel taxes and property taxes.

The idea is that a public-sector entity – or multiple governments or agencies – would issue bonds to help pay for construction. The debt service on those bonds would be paid using some of those new tax revenues.

What will the state kick in?

No one knows.

Until a financing plan is announced, the governor will keep getting questions like the ones he got today.

Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau contributed to this report.