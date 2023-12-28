Dozens of fans trade in old Browns QB jerseys for brand new ones

To celebrate the Browns season and Thursday's game, which could clinch a playoff berth for the team, fans brought their old jerseys to the stadium to exchange them for a new one featuring one of four current Browns players, thanks to Browns sponsor DUDE Wipes.

Starting at 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a line of fans handed over their old jersey of any Browns QB from 1999 to 2021, and DUDE Wipes swapped it out with a new white jersey featuring either QB Joe Flacco, QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb or DE Myles Garrett.

Fans started lining up early in the day Thursday, and by the time of the exchange, over 200 fans were lined up. News 5 reporter Clay LePard saw some fans getting turned away, as DUDE Wipes only had about 100 jerseys in sizes from L to 2XL to give out.

The old jerseys that were being traded in by fans were largely for Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel, LePard said.

Here lies the jerseys fans swapped out today as part of the @Browns⁩ and @DUDEwipes⁩ giveaway.



Filled mostly with Mayfield and Manziel.



Of the ones people had to choice from (Watson, Garrett, Chubb and Flacco) — Flacco was the first to go! pic.twitter.com/wY2VmqR3FY — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) December 28, 2023

Jerseys for current starting QB Flacco were the first to go, and jerseys for Watson, currently out for the season due to injuries, were the last ones available.

To celebrate amazing @browns QB play this season and our presenting sponsorship of the team's white unis, fans can bring an old jersey of any Browns QB from '99-'21 and we’ll swap it out for a new white jersey at the stadium ahead of TNF. DUDE Wipes loves your Browns! pic.twitter.com/mpNOGllmjo — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) December 27, 2023

DUDE Wipes exchanged the jerseys on Dawg Pound Drive while supplies lasted.

At 3 p.m., about two hours before the jersey exchange is set to begin, News 5 reporter Clay LePard counted about 50 fans in line with jerseys ready to exchange.

Two hours until the giveaway and so far about 50 in line…. https://t.co/PM9FVWTt4D pic.twitter.com/CWSBkSp1LO — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) December 28, 2023

The men’s hygiene product company sponsored the Browns' “White Out Series” for three games this season, which brought back the team’s all-white uniforms for the first time in over 50 years.

The company also donated $2,000 to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for every successful two-point conversion from the Browns this season, totaling $8,000 to date.

Tonight's primetime home game against the Jets will air on News 5, with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. and kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

