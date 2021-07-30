Fans return to Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio — News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson was live from Berea at the Browns Training Camp Friday evening. Watch the fan excitement in the player above as the Browns kick off three weeks of practices open to the public.

Friday marked the first practice open to fans. Each training session starts at 2:25 p.m. Gates open an hour beforehand.

You can register on the Browns Mobile App for a chance to secure four tickets to a specific training session.

CLICK HERE to see the full list of Browns practice sessions.

