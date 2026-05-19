Former Browns RB Demetric Felton announces retirement, new role in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Demetric Felton began his professional football journey with the Cleveland Browns as a sixth-round pick, and after a few other landing spots and opportunities over the years, the running back is turning the page to a new chapter, retiring from playing and taking a role with the team where it all began.

Felton was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at UCLA. Felton had a strong training camp in his rookie season, taking reps at running back, wide receiver and kick returner. He also became a big part of the Browns and the NFL's community engagement efforts.

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Felton's rookie season saw him play in 16 games and start in two, with the bulk of his success in the passing game. Felton caught 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 24 rushing yards on seven carries. The return game is where Felton got his largest workload, taking back 32 punts for 227 yards and nine kick returns for 172 yards.

Felton's rookie production led to him being named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team.

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However, Felton's second year saw his production take a dip, appearing in eight games while starting in two. He only saw four targets in the receiving game while getting just one carry in the run game. Felton split punt returns in 2022 with former Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, while former running back Jerome Ford took over kick return duties.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Browns released Felton.

Over the years that followed, Felton spent time on several rosters, starting with the Bengals' practice squad and then the Bears, Colts and Commanders. Felton also spent time in the UFL, playing for the Birmingham Stallions and in the CFL with the BC Lions this January.

But now, after officially announcing his retirement from playing football on Tuesday, a new chapter will begin that brings him back to the Browns.

Felton announced that he's taken a role in player development with the Browns as the next phase of his football journey.

"I'm not retiring because I'm hurt. I'm not retiring because I don't love this game. I'm retiring because I know there's a football player out there who needs me. I'm retiring from professional football to take a role in Player Development with the Cleveland Browns," Felton said in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

In his role, Felton will be responsible for providing support to players on and off the field. He will help provide insight and mentorship to a team that right now is full of young talent, especially on offense. He'll help current players on the Browns develop as leaders and help maintain the culture the Browns want to embody in their locker room.

The Browns are back on the field this week for OTAs that will continue into June as offseason workouts ramp up through the summer.