Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond says he plans to sign with Browns after alleged sexual assault case dropped

George Walker IV/AP
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced on Thursday that he plans to continue his football career with the Cleveland Browns after prosecutors chose not to go through with charges on an alleged sexual assault case.

"I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges," Bond said in a statement posted on X.

According to ESPN, the wide receiver had an outstanding sexual assault warrant and was arrested in April, but was later released from the Collin County jail after posting $25,000 bail.

He released a statement on April 10 saying the accusation was "patently false" and he was a "willing and active participant in the investigation."

The wide receiver thanked the Browns in a statement for giving him an opportunity to continue his football career in the NFL, giving a specific shout-out to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.

"I want to sincerely thank the Cleveland Browns, specifically Mr. Haslam and Mr. Berry for giving me this opportunity," he stated.

The Browns have not confirmed whether they plan on signing the wide receiver as of yet.

Bond went on to thank his agents, trainer and parents, adding that his focus is "now on football."

He said he is also focused on learning the Browns offense and making contributions in the Cleveland community, adding, "I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."

Bond spent two seasons at the University of Alabama and one season with the University of Texas at Austin, with 540 overall receiving yards, averaging 15.9 yards per reception.

This announcement comes on the same day that prosecutors declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, News 5's Camryn Justice reported.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic).

Browns rookie, former OSU RB Quinshon Judkins arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Florida

RELATED: Browns rookie, former OSU RB Quinshon Judkins arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Florida

