Gov. DeWine, NFL Commissioner Goodell attending Brown's Brook Park stadium groundbreaking April 30

CLEVELAND — We told you earlier this month that the Cleveland Browns will hold their groundbreaking ceremony for their new Brook Park stadium on April 30; now, we know that Gov. Mike DeWine and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in attendance.

The event is scheduled for April 30 at 5 p.m. at the new stadium, located at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park.

DeWine and Goodell will be joined by leadership from the Haslam Sports Group, including Dee and Jimmy Haslam and HSG President Dave Jenkins. Browns Head Coach Todd Monken, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger will also make an appearance.

The event will feature multiple speakers across two panels discussing the economic impact of the new stadium and the fan experience.

News 5's Michelle Jarboe first told you about the groundbreaking earlier this month, as crews started digging an 80-foot-deep hole where the stadium will sit.

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