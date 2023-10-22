Watch Now
HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down first half of Browns-Colts game

AJ Mast/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 14:52:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts are facing off at Lucas Oiler Stadium—and there will be plenty to talk about.

The score is 27-21, with the Browns up heading into halftime.

Head to the News 5 Facebook page or come back here at halftime to watch a breakdown of the first half, what went right, what went wrong and what the Browns will need to do as they enter the second half of the game with News 5’s Jon Doss and Camryn Justice.

You can watch the News 5 Halftime Live show in the player below:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
