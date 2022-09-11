HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down the first half of the Browns-Panthers game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers go head to head at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first game of the NFL season.

The first two scores of the season came from Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who punched both in during the second quarter.

As for Carolina, their first points of the game came under the two-minute mark.

Right before the end of the first half, Cade York made a successful field goal widening the score 17-7.

