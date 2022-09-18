HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down the first half of the Cleveland Browns-Jets game

CLEVELAND — The Browns and the New York Jets go head to head at FirstEnergy Stadium for Cleveland's home opener.

This season at a glance

The Browns won their first opener since 2004 last week at Carolina and are now looking to do something even more rare when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cleveland hasn't been 2-0 since 1993, when Bill Belichick was coach. Last week, the Browns needed a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left by rookie Cade York to edge the Panthers and Baker Mayfield 26-24 while the Jets lost to Baltimore 24-9.

