Haslam family investing more money into new Browns stadium

The Haslam family is investing more of its own money into the new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park, according to the Browns.

What was once a $2,4 billion stadium will now cost $2.6 billion, according to the team.

The Haslams are now contributing over one and three-quarters of a billion dollars, while still banking on $600 million in unclaimed funds from the state, and another $245 million from Brook Park.

Browns blocked from using unclaimed funds

RELATED: Magistrate blocks Ohio from using unclaimed funds for sports facilities while lawsuit plays out

The billion-dollar mixed-use area surrounding the stadium will be paid for by private investment.