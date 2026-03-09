Magistrate blocks Ohio from using unclaimed funds for pro sports facilities while lawsuit plays out

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns suffered a setback as a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas magistrate ruled that unclaimed funds can't be used to pay for a new stadium in Brook Park.

Magistrate Jennifer D. Hunt issued the decision granting a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from using Ohioans' unclaimed funds to pay for sports facilities.

The decision follows a temporary restraining order issued in December to prevent the state from moving money from unclaimed funds.

This impacts more than just the Browns; multiple organizations, including the Guardians, Cavs and Columbus Clippers, have recently applied for grants that would use money from unclaimed funds.

Lawyers for Ohio's Department of Commerce and Division of Unclaimed Funds will have the opportunity to object to the magistrate's decision. Following that, a judge can either adopt the magistrate's decision or make an independent decision. The judge's final decision could be appealed by those seeking an alternative outcome.

