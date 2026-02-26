Here's how much Ohio sports organizations are requesting from unclaimed funds grants

CLEVELAND — Last year, Ohio lawmakers pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for sports and cultural facility grants to be used from the state's unclaimed funds. Ohio has already said it would set aside $1 billion in grant money, with the first $600 million to go to the Cleveland Browns for the team's new stadium in Brook Park. Now, other teams and organizations want their share.

The Ohio Sports Facility Grant Program is offering organizations the opportunity to apply for funds totaling up to 25% of a project's expected cost, with a cap of $250 million.

Through a public records request, News 5's Michelle Jarboe received a list of applicants that applied for those grants. Now, we know how much each sports team or organization has requested from the state.

Here's the breakdown:



Akron Baseball LLC — Requested $1.8 million to repair the Akron RubberDucks stadium, along with added amenities.

Cavaliers Operating Company LLC — Requested $40 million for its Arena Improvement and Preservation Project to improve and preserve Rocket Arena.

Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company LLC — Requested $64.8 million to help pay for its 11-year Progressive Field Preservation Project and to complete improvements to fan-facing concessions during the 25-26 season.

Cleveland Soccer Group — Requested $19.9 million to help construct a South Gateway Stadium, which would be built near the South Gateway District in Downtown Cleveland.

Collide NEO — Requested $100,000 to update the Lake County Captains stadium.

Clark County Convention Facilities Authority — Requested $5.5 million to help construct the Champion City Sports and Community Wellness Center in Springfield.

Columbus Clippers — Requested $2.9 million to help pay for renovations to the team's Huntington Park stadium.

DBH Dayton LLC — Requested $8 million to repair and renovate the Dayton Dragons' Day Air Credit Union Ballpark.

Faith Baptist Church in Shelby County — Requested $750,000 to help construct the Kingdom Sports Complex, an indoor sports facility to host basketball and volleyball games.

FC Cincinnati Holdings LLC — Requested $136 million for the TQL Stadium Expansion Project to improve FC Cincinnati's professional soccer stadium.

Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority — Requested $100,000 to renovate the Columbus Blue Jackets' Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Hamilton County — Requested $234 million to renovate The Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium.

HWS Baseball VI LLC — Requested $562,000 to renovate Eastwood Field, the home of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, an MLB Draft League team.

Impact 60, Inc. — Requested $9.9 million to construct an indoor ice arena for minor league hockey matches.

Monkey Business Parkour — Requested $10,000 to install new safety mats and flooring for its facility in Maumee.

Sandusky County Base Bandits — Requested $10,000 to upgrade batting cage facilities for youth baseball in Clyde.

Summit Street Sports LLC — Requested $20 million to construct the proposed Toledo USL Soccer Stadium.

The Atomic Speedway Foundation Inc. — Requested $14.5 million to redevelop and expand the Atomic Speedway in Ross County.

Toledo Mud Hens Baseball Club — Requested $4.4 million to renovate Fifth Third Field.

Village of New London — Requested $24.6 million to build a new facility to host youth baseball tournaments.

City of Obetz — Requested $1.2 million to improve Fortress Obetz, a multi-use sports facility in Franklin County.

Additionally, there was an applicant from Massachusetts, but we did not list it because it doesn't meet the requirements of the grant program.

Jarboe previously reported that, to get a grant, applicants must show that their projects will benefit the state by generating tax revenue, meeting or exceeding the grant amount applied for.

Unclaimed funds pushback

Not everyone is happy about unclaimed funds being used. Last week, News 5 reported that a woman had a life insurance check sitting in the pot for decades and only learned about it when state lawmakers moved to use unclaimed funds to help the Browns.

