Cleveland Soccer Group proposes $50 million South Gateway Stadium

After the disappointing decision from the National Women's Soccer League not to bring a professional team to Cleveland, the organization that pushed the effort is still determined to bring soccer to the city.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Soccer Group announced its plans to bring both a men's and women's pro team to Cleveland and proposed the development of a new 10,000-seat South Gateway Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue the momentum we’ve built over the past few years and bring professional soccer to Cleveland,” Michael Murphy, the co-founder and CEO of Cleveland Soccer Group, said. “While we haven’t yet broken ground, we’ve done our homework, we have site control through our Metroparks partner, and we’re proud to share the support we’ve garnered from local institutions, businesses, and fans. This stadium represents an exciting opportunity for Cleveland’s future, and we’re committed to making it a reality.”

If approved, the state-of-the-art stadium could be home to pro men's and women's teams and would also serve as a venue for other events. Cleveland Soccer Group said it expects to host over 60 events annually.

Cleveland Soccer Group said that a study suggested the stadium could generate over $2.4 billion in total economic activity during the 12-month construction phase and the first 30 years of operation. Additionally, the stadium could bring 473 jobs during construction and 254 ongoing jobs once the venue is up and running.

The stadium would be located just south of Rocket Arena and Progressive Field, adjacent to RTA rapid lines.

The project, which has not received final approval, will cost $50 million, and the stadium is expected to be developed on 14 acres of land in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks, Cleveland Soccer Group said.

“As we move forward, we’re excited to continue working alongside CSG to ensure this project complements our mission to connect people with the outdoors and downtown Cleveland,” Brian Zimmerman, the CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, said. “We’re encouraged by the vision for the South Gateway Stadium and its potential to transform this underutilized area into a vibrant, community-focused space.”

In 2022, the Cleveland Soccer Group garnered national attention when it announced the city was getting an MLS Next Pro men's team. Local enthusiasm was aroused again in 2024 with a push for a pro women's team and its Back the Bid campaign.

During its campaign for women's pro soccer, fans pledged to purchase more than 16,000 season tickets.

Cleveland, alongside Cincinnati and Denver, were finalists to become the NWSL's 16th team, and in late December, it was announced Denver would become the home for that team.

