Here's what happened on Day 9 of Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns were moved inside on Friday due to inclement weather in the forecast, which also closed the practice to fans. Although there were no crowds to watch the Browns' ninth day of training camp, we've got you covered on all that took place during the practice session.

Here's what we saw on Day 9 of Browns training camp:

QB Competition

The Browns' final day of their installation period was Thursday, so Friday was the start of where head coach Todd Monken said his true evaluation of who to name QB1 could begin.

"Installs are over. So today and tomorrow, before we take Sunday off, we'll have a little bit better idea in terms of drilling down and who we want to be, who they are. There's a lot of things that go into each one of those players that we're just going to continue to evaluate," he said.

Friday was Deshaun Watson's turn at first-team work, while Shedeur Sanders had his turn with the second team and Dillon Gabriel spent his time working with the threes. Taylen Green did not take team reps on Friday.

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson on Day 9 of training camp

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during Day 9 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/MLZWG0W28l — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders on Day 9 of training camp

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Day 9 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/RdTYdnZ4Pf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel on Day 9 of training camp

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during Day 9 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/GiqguKAb0Y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Offense makes plays

There were some highlight moments in Friday's practice, including a helmet catch by in the end zone by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and a contested snag by Gage Larvadain on a pass from Sanders. But the play of the day had to be a touchdown pass that came near the end of the session. Watson was scrambling out of pressure, and as he ran toward the sideline he got the ball out to wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who leaped in the air and came down with the ball in the back of the end zone.

A standout play here near the end of #Browns training camp practice. Deshaun Watson scrambles out and finds Isaiah Bond, who leaps in coverage and comes down with the ball in the back of the end zone in 11-on-11s. pic.twitter.com/bABhPnKZMF — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Defense does, too

While the Browns offense got to add their highlight reel, the defense had a day themselves. There were a number of defensive highlights, including three interceptions — defenders picking off all three quarterbacks (Watson, Sanders and Gabriel) who participated in team drills Friday.

Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with an interception during today's training camp practice:



#Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the INT during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/TQWUpfDidJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Browns safety Donovan McMillon comes away with the deep ball during today's training camp practice:

#Browns S Donovan McMillon comes away with the deep ball during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/pjYqC4Ieil — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward gets an interception during today's training camp practice:

#Browns CB Denzel Ward gets an interception during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/J8y0IgcwI7 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

It wasn't just interceptions. Browns linebacker Winston Reid wrapped up practice with a big defensive play, forcing a fumble and and getting the recovery on the final rep of the day.

#Browns LB Winston Reid wraps up practice with a big defensive play, forcing a fumble and and getting the recovery on the final rep of the day. pic.twitter.com/6NZbzOhgUy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

In the pass rush, the Browns continued to be forceful in Friday's practice. Defensive lineman Adin Huntington had a would-be sack during the session, with Jared Verse right there after.

#Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington with a would-be sack during today's training camp practice. Jared Verse was right there after as well. pic.twitter.com/podEr9J7eG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Defensive end Logan Fano showed off his playmaking ability with a batted pass during 11-on-11s.

#Browns DE Logan Fano with the batted pass during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/GzMoGhRAjs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2026

Injury updates and roster moves

The Browns have had several players sidelined with injuries through camp, and ahead of Friday's practice session, made roster moves to address that. The Browns signed offensive lineman Jack Conley and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. To make room on the roster, the team waived wide receiver Jamari Thrash with an injury designation and linebacker Reid Carrico.

RELATED: Browns sign 2 players, waive 2 players and place another on IR

The Browns saw center Elgton Jenkins, defensive tackle Mason Graham and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins return to practice.

Tight end Joe Royer (personal), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., offensive lineman Zak Zinter, defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Elijah Chatman, and tackle Izavion Miller were not seen at practice.

Cornerback Myles Bryant, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Damarri Mathis, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, center Parker Brailsford, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., offensive lineman Zak Zinter and defensive tackles Kalia Davis and Maliek Collins (PUP list) all watched from the sidelines on Friday.

Following Friday's practice session, the Browns claimed defensive end Patrick Jenkins via waivers from the Jets. Jen kins was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and spent part of his rookie season on the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Browns close out a long stretch of practice on Saturday with a session in pads before getting the day off on Sunday.