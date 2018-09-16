How to watch the Browns-Saints game on television, radio or streaming

News 5 Staff
9:27 AM, Sep 16, 2018
9:30 AM, Sep 16, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Derrick Kindred #26 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (not pictured) missed a 42 yard field goal in overtime against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The game ended in a 21-21tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
CLEVELAND - The Browns (0-0-1) travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (0-1) for their second regular season game of the year on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here are the ways you can catch the action:

  • Watch our Browns Countdown pre-game show at 11 a.m. Sunday. Browns Countdown has all of the latest news and reports surrounding the Cleveland Browns, including profiles of the top players on the squad. We're Channel 5 on most cable and satellite systems, and over-the-air with a digital antenna. See a full schedule of News 5 Cleveland programming here. 
  • Watch the game beginning at 1 p.m. on Fox.
  • Watch on cable and streaming on the NFL Network. Click here for more information.
  • Radio: Listen in on ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

