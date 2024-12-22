Watch Now
How to watch the Browns play the Bengals Sunday

Sue Ogrocki/AP
The Cleveland Browns huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in their Week 16 game.

At 10:30 a.m., join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

TE David Njoku, WR Cedric Tillman and CB MJ Emerson were all listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game.

Earlier this week, Nick Chubb was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday after sustaining a broken foot in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

