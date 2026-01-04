Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals in their final game of the season

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Flag stickers are seen on the back of Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate's helmet before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. You can catch the game on CBS or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is on the brink of breaking the NFL's single-season sack record, and he plans to do so in the team's final game on Sunday.

RELATED: '4 more quarters, 60 more minutes': Browns DE Myles Garrett still confident in getting NFL sack record

As the Browns hit the field Sunday in Cincinnati, a few key players will be sidelined, including linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., who were ruled out earlier this week.

