How to watch the Browns take on the Giants Sunday

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field.

Before the game, join us on News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns post-game show.

On Saturday, the team announced they will be without tackle Jack Conklin for the third straight week, now with a hamstring injury.

