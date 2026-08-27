How to watch the Browns take on the Patriots for their third preseason game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will play the New England Patriots at home in their third preseason game, coming off a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

Before the game starts, catch the Browns Countdown Pregame Show at 7 p.m. on News 5. Stay tuned to watch the game, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

You can also listen to the game on FM radio by tuning into 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 AM.

After the game, stay on News 5 for the Browns Postgame Show.

Roster moves

Late Thursday morning, the Browns released WR Cedric Tillman. Injuries have hampered Tillman's availability over the last two seasons. In 2024, Tillman landed on injured reserve with a lingering concussion and last season, Tillman missed time with a nagging hamstring injury.

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