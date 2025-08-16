How to watch the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2nd preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday afternoon in their second preseason game.

Before the game, join us at noon on News 5 for the Browns Countdown.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will also air on News 5.

Make sure to stick around after for our postgame show.

Before taking on last year's Super Bowl champs, the Browns won 30-10 against the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game last Friday.

QB Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in the game against the Panthers, becoming a standout player on the team. However, in a joint practice with the Eagles, Sanders sustained an oblique injury early in practice.

Sanders was held from Thursday's practice and is unlikely to play in Saturday's game. He is the team's third QB to sustain an injury.